See Something - Say Something movement in schools

The "See something, Say something' movement is catching fire in the Madison County school district.

Today the Olde Towne Middle school students wore their T-shirts to show show support for the victims' families and all the students and staff affected by the horrific school shooting in Florida.

Seventh-grader Ernest Stover described it as an important movement.

He and other students vow to pass on warning signs that could mean danger. Seventh-grader Ernest Stover said Friday, "Say something means that when you see an act of violence you say something about it. And the reason I wear it is I don't want anyone else to get hurt or anyone else to hurt themselves."

Nearly half of the students at Old Towne Middle School wore their T-shirts Friday.

The shirts were a gift from a parent of a victim at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Connecticut the site of a school massacre.

The Promise Club urges students and teachers to take action to help prevent gun violence.

