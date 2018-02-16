South Carolina child kidnapping suspect, captured in Kemper Co, makes initial appearance in federal court

The man accused of kidnapping a four-year-old girl in South Carolina made an appearance in Federal Court Friday. Thomas Evans Jr. was captured in Kemper County following a multi-state pursuit over two days.

The wanted man made an initial appearance in federal court before Judge Linda Anderson. The 37-year-old told the judge he had been out of prison only 14 days.

Evans was provided a public defender during the proceedings. He requested a return to South Carolina to face charges of kidnapping.

Evans is accused of taking four-year-old Heidi Todd from her South Carolina home Tuesday. Investigators say her mother was severely beaten during a home invasion.

The suspect was taken into custody Wednesday by federal authorities in DeKalb. The child was found safe over 400 miles away in Riverside, Alabama, but Evans fled to Mississippi.

He traveled about 170 miles east when his vehicle was spotted by authorities in Meridian. Authorities say a chase ended in Kemper County with Evans crashing the vehicle.

He is now in the custody of U.S. Marshals and will be taken back to South Carolina to face the felony charges.

Evans has requested a court-appointed attorney to defend him there.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.