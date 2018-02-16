Mississippi records all-time high graduation rates

Mississippi's graduation rates are improving and getting even closer to the national average.

Data shows 83 percent of the state's seniors graduated on time from high school in the 2016-2017 school year. That puts Mississippi just a point behind the national graduation rate of 84 percent.

State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright proudly made this announcement during Thursday's meeting.



"We have the highest graduation rate we've ever had," said Wright. "You can see that trend line. Graduation rates have increased for all subgroups."



Wright says that's key because it means we're not leaving anyone behind. That includes students with disabilities. This chart shows the improvement in graduation rates for those students, going from less than 23 percent in 2013 and climbing to 36.4% this year. Overall, the graduation rate has gone from 74.5 in 2014 to now 83 percent.



At Clinton Public Schools, they're working to get students engaged early on, even in the 9th grade.



"We have a commitment to graduate ceremony in November," noted counselor Heather Norton. "And this is a time where our students understand the importance of having a high school diploma. We want them to take ownership in this and realizing that this is their education and the benefits of having an education."



Sumner Hill students sign a commit to graduate banner that stays on display in the school till their graduation. They also work to engage the parents and educate them on all that's required for graduation.And those diploma options will expand beginning next school year.

There will now be two diplomas, traditional and alternative. But there are additional endorsement options like career and technical or distinguished academic that can be added to the traditional diploma. It will also give the majority of students with disabilities to earn a traditional diploma.

The dropout rate also decreased for the fourth year in a row.

