Mississippi records all-time high graduation rates

The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital.More >>
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.More >>
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
The man prosecutors say kidnapped a four-year-old Johns Island girl after beating her mother Tuesday afternoon had no connection to the victims.More >>
The man prosecutors say kidnapped a four-year-old Johns Island girl after beating her mother Tuesday afternoon had no connection to the victims.More >>
A woman in the southeastern Chinese city of Dongguan took a novel approach last week to “going through” security.More >>
A woman in the southeastern Chinese city of Dongguan took a novel approach last week to “going through” security.More >>
A Montgomery Piggly Wiggly employee’s sour day turned into a sweet Valentine’s Day surprise.More >>
A Montgomery Piggly Wiggly employee’s sour day turned into a sweet Valentine’s Day surprise.More >>