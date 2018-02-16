McComb School district beefs up efforts to keep students safe after Florida school shooting

Schools districts across the Magnolia state are on high alert tonight after Wednesday's deadly massacre at a Florida high school. The school district security team in McComb is beefing up its efforts to keep more 2,500 hundred students safe. They say communication is a key factor in their success.

“Parents have to believe regardless of what it is, if it’s something very small we will keep the children safe, if it’s something big we will keep their children safe," said Superintendent Cedrick Ellis. "One of those things we have to do is we have to keep clear lines of communication between us and parents.”

Safety director Greg Gilmore agrees. Over the years the district has worked to strengthen the security plans. They now do daily briefings, and officers patrol the grounds and walk the hallways of every campus several times a day.

“We have such a great relationship with our students we can notice trouble before they know we are noticing it," said Gilmore. "One of the things we are concerned about is relationships, what can we do to solve this problem and what information we can get,” said Safety Director Greg Gilmore.

State-of-the-art security cameras are also being used to help cut down on crime, monitor students and keep a close eye on suspicious activity.

“We can look at the students on our cell phone, and we have the computers where we can zoom in and zoom out and get all the information pertaining to that student,” added Gilmore.

The school safety officers hope the extra steps will continue to push crime away from their schools.

“We understand that It detours a lot of crime at our school as long as someone is always visible,” said Officer Marcus Gatlin.

