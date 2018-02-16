Tori Bowie helps Mississippi put out wildfires

The world's fastest woman and Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping her home state put out fires. The Mississippi native is featured in a public service announcement from the Forestry Commission to help prevent wildfires.

“Stop Wildfires at the Starting Line” was produced by a Jackson based company. The hope is the message will remind the public of the destructive power of wildfires and how quickly they can spread.

"Nationwide, nearly 9 out of 10 wildfires are human-caused," said State Forester Charlie Morgan. "Which means 9 out 10 wildfires could have been prevented with proper care."

According to the Forest Service debris burns in the state that got out of control were the number one cause of wildfires in Mississippi last year.

To learn more about how to prevent wildfires click HERE . To view public service announcements you can go to the Mississippi Forestry Commission's YouTube channel.

