Sandlin & Golden Eagle offense shine as #21 Southern Miss blanks #12 Mississippi State 11-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Opening Day was all about Nick Sandlin and the #21 Southern Miss offense. Sandlin struck out 9 in 7 shutout innings, the Golden Eagles put up 11 runs on 11 hits to blank #12 Mississippi State 11-0.

Nick retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced on Friday. Storme Cooper led the way with 3 RBI. Former Bulldog Luke Reynolds had 2 RBI in his USM debut.

The Bulldogs mustered 6 hits in the season opener. Konnor Pilkington struck out 6 but was knocked out of the game in the 4th inning.

Game 2 of the series is Saturday at 1:00pm at Pete Taylor Park.

#12 Mississippi State at #21 Southern Miss

Pete Taylor Park

Game 1: Golden Eagles 11, Bulldogs 0

Game 2: Saturday 4:00pm (Online $6.95: CUSA.tv)

- Ethan Small vs. Stevie Powers Jr.

Game 3: Sunday 1:00pm (Online $6.95: CUSA.tv)

- Jacob Billingsley vs. J.C. Keys

