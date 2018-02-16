Ryan Rolison strikes out 12 as #9 Ole Miss wins season opener

Press Release from Ole Miss Athletics

Behind a stellar performance from sophomore Ryan Rolison, and a couple of key at-bats from veterans and fresh faces alike, No. 9 Ole Miss opened the much-anticipated 2018 season with a 7-3 victory over Winthrop Friday at Swayze Field.

Rolison recorded a new career high in strikeouts, sophomore Thomas Dillard matched a career high in hits and notched a career high in runs, and freshman Tyler Keenan hopped onto the scene in an explosive way, all en route to helping Mike Bianco clinch his 17th season-opening win in 18 seasons at Ole Miss behind a crowd of 8,797.

Rolison was electric in his 5.0 innings of work, striking out 12, shattering his former career best of nine, while also giving up just two hits and no runs. The sophomore got the starting bid after a freshman campaign that saw him go 6-3, as well as a summer which saw the pitcher rise up draft boards, and a preseason where he earned multiple All-America nods.

Rolison recorded the most strikeouts in a Rebel season opener since Lance Lynn sat down 12 in his 2008 debut, and his performance also marked the highest number of strikeouts for any Rebel pitcher in the past two years.

