MHP to graduate Cadet Class 62

On Sunday, February 18, the Mississippi Highway Patrol will graduate #CadetClass62.

According to the tweet by MHP Recruiting, it will be 16 weeks since the men and women started a journey that would change their lives forever.

In 2 1/2 weeks, their commitment to service will be solidified as they take the oath of office to become MHP State Troopers. # CadetClass62.

