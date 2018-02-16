Ridgeland Lady Titans beat Vicksburg to win 5A Region 4 title

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Ridgeland girls basketball picked up their 21st win of the season and some new hardware. The Lady Titans beat Vicksburg 66-47 to win the 5A Region 4 Tournament.
It's their first district crown in program history. Ridgeland gets a 1st round bye in the state tournament.
Ridgeland Lady Titans win the 5A Region 4 Tournament 65-47 over Vicksburg.— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) February 17, 2018
Highlights tonight at 9:30pm & 10pm @TitanUp_RHS pic.twitter.com/URaiFoIZdW
