Callaway Chargers beat Vicksburg to win 5A Region 4 title - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Callaway Chargers beat Vicksburg to win 5A Region 4 title

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Callaway added more hardware to their extensive trophy case. The Chargers beat Vicksburg 77-59 to win the 5A Region 4 Tournament.

David Sanders' crew improve to 23-5 on the season. More importantly the Chargers have a first round bye for the state tournament.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly