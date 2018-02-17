Mississippi artist donates Tuskegee Airmen painting to West Point

High school students from around the state got to witness history and history in the making Friday night at Jackson State University.

Clint Martin, the Mississippi artist who preserves the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen in his paintings, donated one of his works to West Point cadets to be displayed in the new Benjamin O. Davis barracks in New York.

Also on hand, Priscilla "Pat" Locke, the first African-American female graduate of West Point.

"It is a absolute honor to have a couple of pieces of art to go into West Point in honor of a great man named Benjamin O. Davis, junior," said Martin.

"I will tell you that I had no idea of what to expect when I got there, but my grandmother always told me do the hardest thing you can possibly do and you will always move forward," added Locke.

Locke graduated from West Point in 1976.

The reason for this occasion was JSU's Center for Computational Chemistry partnering with their ROTC programs to help get more Mississippi students interested in STEM careers.

