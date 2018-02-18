AMR asking families and businesses to re-vamp building and mailbox numbers

There's safety in numbers - that's what AMR is telling families, saying making sure your building number is marked clearly at your home, could save lives.

AMR is asking families and businesses to help them, so they can help you.

"We can't help you until we find you, so it's absolutely critical - even in this day of GPS - to make sure your house number, your mailbox are well marked, so they can be easily seen by day or by night," said Jim Pollard with American Medical Response.

A mailbox or building number that's easy to see from the road by day or night can be a lifesaving landmark in an emergency, so make sure you have both!

"With curb markings for example, leaves, debris, even running water can block the view of the number," said Pollard. "Marked on both sides, because the rescue crew may not be coming from the same direction as your mail carrier."

House numbers should be four inches tall, in a color that contrasts with the background - preferably something reflective.

Mailboxes should be marked on both sides - and so should your house, if you live on a street corner.

And if you're comfortable with it, it helps to have your street and family name on your mailbox.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.