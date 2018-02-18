20-year-old man found shot and killed inside Canton home

A 20-year-old man was found shot to death inside a home on Isabella Street in Canton.

Police were called to the scene after reports of gunshots and a carjacking.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says man said that someone ran out of the home and stole his car after he heard what appears to have been two gun shots.

Chief Brown says when officers got to the scene, they found Tyler Ross with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Ross’s mother says he hangs out at the home often and that the renter’s 18-year-old son was asleep when the shots went off.

“This is a busy house you understand and it’s hard for me to understand that nobody knows anything," said Kimberly Peel, Ross's mother. "It’s just hard for me, but if I could say anything to anybody, I would just tell them love your loved ones, keep them close. My son was 20.”

The carjacking victim, 18 year-old, and the renter of the home are all being questioned at this time.

The suspect identity is still unknown and the car he is believed to have been carjacked has not been located.

Police ask that you be on the look out for a black 2001 Chevy Impala.

