Canton police identify suspect wanted in deadly weekend shooting

A 20-year-old man was found shot to death inside a home on Isabella Street in Canton.

Canton police identified the suspect wanted as 19-year-old Barbarism Wales.

Authorities identified the victim as 20-year-old Tyler Ross.

Ross did not live at the home on Isabella Street, but he did hang out there often.

His mother, Kimberly Peel says the day Ross lost his life, he was riding around with a guy named Montana and from Montana's account, the two had stopped to pick something up from the hangout spot, but Ross went inside the home alone.

"He says he was under the hood, putting in transmission fluid in his car, when he heard two shots," Peel said. "When he heard the shots, he started backing up and the guy ran out the house with the gun and told him 'Give me your car.'"

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says Montana called 911 to report his car had been stolen, but did not mention that someone could be hurt.

"We went to the home to speak to someone, to see if anyone was in the home, and then we noticed the young man laying flat on his back in the home, right in the kitchen," explained Chief Brown.

During the investigation, police learned the renter of the home was not there, but her 18-year-old son was inside the house.

"They have gave statements that they were asleep," Chief Brown said. "They heard one gun shot and they came to the front and noticed Mr. Ross lying flat on his back here in the home."

"Well that's not what her son told me," Peel contradicted. "Her son said Tyler came in with a guy that he didn't know and that they started arguing. He said he heard two shots and he ran from the back. He said he called the police and Tyler died in his arms. I don't believe that either."

Chief Brown says no one has been able to initially identify the shooter or locate the 2001 black Chevy Impala believed to have been stolen.

"There's always people at this house, there's always people that know something about something that's going on," Peel said, "But today, nobody knows anything."

The carjacking victim, renter of the home, and her 18-year-old were all taken into custody for questioning.

No charges have been filed.

The gunman is still on the run.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.