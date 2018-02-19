Coming up on WLBT: Severe weather preparedness week - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coming up on WLBT: Severe weather preparedness week

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
The governor has declared this Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week. We'll have more on how to keep your family safe at the top of the hour.

We'll have the latest on a murder investigation in Canton that left one man dead. 

We continue to learn more about the victims who lost their lives in the Florida school shooting. We'll share more at 5.

See you in 10. 

~Joy 

 

