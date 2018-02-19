Severe Weather Preparedness Week starts today

This week is Severe Weather Awareness week for the state of Mississippi. Each day this week, MEMA and the National Weather Service are focusing on a different type of severe weather.

Monday's topic is understanding about severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

It is important to understand that the other impacts such as lightning, large hail, and damaging winds from severe storms are just as dangerous as tornadoes.

Tuesday's topic is discussing flooding and flood safety - the number one cause of weather-related deaths after heat.



Other topics that will discussed is tornado safety on Wednesday; lightning on Thursday and how to receive severe warnings on Friday.

The National Weather Service says last year went down as the fourth most active year for tornadoes here in Mississippi since 1950.

