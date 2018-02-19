Too Many Polls: February 19th

The world of college baseball is filled with quality teams and lets face it: Too Many Polls. Mississippi teams move up and down weekly in D1Baseball, the National College Baseball Writers Association, Baseball America, the ESPN Coaches Poll, Perfect Game, and Collegiate Baseball.
Every week I’ll show you where Magnolia State schools stack up in SIX national rankings.
Ole Miss (3-0)
D1Baseball: 9
NCBWA: TBA
Baseball America: 16
Perfect Game: 11
Collegiate Baseball: 29
Coaches: TBA
Southern Miss (3-0)
Collegiate Baseball: 13
D1Baseball: 15
NCBWA: TBA
Baseball America: 17
Perfect Game: 18
Coaches: TBA
Mississippi State (0-3)
D1Baseball: 21
NCBWA: TBA
Baseball America: NR
Perfect Game: NR
Collegiate Baseball: NR
Coaches: TBA
Delta State (7-1)
NCBWA Preseason: 1
Collegiate Baseball Preseason: 1
Perfect Game Preseason: 2
