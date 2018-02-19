Too Many Polls: February 19th

The world of college baseball is filled with quality teams and lets face it: Too Many Polls. Mississippi teams move up and down weekly in D1Baseball, the National College Baseball Writers Association, Baseball America, the ESPN Coaches Poll, Perfect Game, and Collegiate Baseball.

Every week I’ll show you where Magnolia State schools stack up in SIX national rankings.

Ole Miss (3-0)

D1Baseball: 9

NCBWA: TBA

Baseball America: 16

Perfect Game: 11

Collegiate Baseball: 29

Coaches: TBA

Southern Miss (3-0)

Collegiate Baseball: 13

D1Baseball: 15

NCBWA: TBA

Baseball America: 17

Perfect Game: 18

Coaches: TBA

Mississippi State (0-3)

D1Baseball: 21

NCBWA: TBA

Baseball America: NR

Perfect Game: NR

Collegiate Baseball: NR

Coaches: TBA

Delta State (7-1)

NCBWA Preseason: 1

Collegiate Baseball Preseason: 1

Perfect Game Preseason: 2

