Four children in custody for stealing ATV in Ridgeland

The children drove the ATV across the street, where an employee helped detain one of them

The ATV was stolen on Monday morning, while the store was closed

Got Gear on Highway 51 sells ATVs, four-wheelers, and other vehicles and equipment

Ridgeland police have arrested four children who are now charged with grand larceny.

Police say four kids, ranging between 9 and 14 years old, stole an ATV Ranger from Got Gear on Highway 51 Monday morning. They reportedly drove it across the street to Gulf States Golf Carts, where an employee says one of the kids stopped to talk to him and told him they were test driving the ATV.

The worker thought that was suspicious because Got Gear is closed on Mondays. The other three children ran away, but didn't get far.

Minutes later, Ridgeland police showed up and arrested all four of them. The ATV has already been returned to Got Gear.

