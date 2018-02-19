Car crashes into Eye Care Surgical Center in Jackson

A car crashed into the Eye Care Surgical Center on Lakeland Drive early Monday morning injuring four.

Officers responded to the scene just before 10:00 a.m. Four people were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

None of the injuries were reported to be life threatening.

The building did sustain heavy damage.

Based on information given by the driver, there may have been a mechanical issue with the vehicle prior to the crash, but the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.