Luke Reynolds and Nick Sandlin earn Conference USA weekly honors

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

Southern Miss junior third baseman Luke Reynolds (Forest, Miss.) and junior right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin (Evans, Ga.) earned the Conference USA Hitter and Pitcher of the Week awards, respectively, in an announcement by the league office Monday.

Reynolds, who was playing for the first time in a college season since 2015, hit .600 with three, two-hit games against his former school, Mississippi State. He ended the weekend with six runs scored, two doubles, a home run and five RBI, while stealing a bag on his only attempt.

In addition, Reynolds scored the game’s first run on his way to three scoring tallies in the opener and then reached base the first two times in Saturday’s game which included a solo home run. In the finale, Reynolds broke open a 2-2 game in the fifth with a two-run double to center and also scored on the play on an errant throw back to second.

As for Sandlin, the preseason All-American pitcher made the first start of his collegiate career, blanking the nationally ranked Bulldogs for seven innings in the season opener.

Sandlin retired the first eight batters he faced before allowing three straight singles in the third. After getting a force out to end the frame, he allowed only one more base runner in his outing with a single in the sixth.

For the game, he scattered four hits over seven innings with no walks and nine strikeouts. His inning and his strikeouts totals were both career highs.

This was the first weekly honor for both Reynolds and Sandlin. The sweep of the awards was the first time for the program since March 26, 2012, when Blake Brown won the Hitter of the Week and Andrew Pierce was the co-Pitcher of the Week.

The Golden Eagles return to action when they travel to Mobile, Ala., to take on nationally ranked South Alabama. Game time is 6:30 p.m., from Eddie Stanky Field. It marks the first of nine-straight road games for Southern Miss.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.