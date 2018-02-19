Alcorn State's Kirt Cormier and Yazoo City native earn SWAC Baseball weekly honors

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

Kirt Cormier of Alcorn State and Darrius Wright of Alabama State have been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball hitter and pitcher of the week for their performances over opening weekend of the regular season.

Hitter of the Week

Kirt Cormier (Alcorn State)

C - 6-1 - Sr. - Douglas, Ariz.

Kirt Cormier finished the opening weekend of the season with a team-best .545 batting average, 1.182 slugging percentage, and .583 on-base percentage. In 11 at bats, the senior catcher totaled six hits with a double, a pair of home runs, four RBIs, a walk, four runs scored, 13 total bases, and had the team’s lone stolen base on his one attempt.

Defensively, he had 13 putouts with three assists in 16 chances for a 1.000 fielding percentage. The Douglas, Ariz. Native helped turn one double play and caught 1-of-2 baserunners trying to steal. He started all three games in the Andre Dawson Classic.

In the season-opener versus UAPB, Cormier hit 1-for-4 with a homerun, an RBI, a run, and a stolen base. His solo shot to right field was part of a three-run eighth inning that secured a 5-4 comeback win over the Golden Lions. He led the Braves on defense with 11 putouts and three assists.

Pitcher of the Week

Darrius Wright (Alabama State)

P - 6-0 - Jr. - Yazoo City, Miss.

Wright made his collegiate debut, picking up a win in a 6-3 victory over New Orleans. The junior gave up one run – a leadoff home run – off of four hits. He also struck out four and allowed just one walk.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.