Giant water main break damaging cars in Jackson

A large pothole on Rondo Street in Jackson is causing problems for motorists and residents.

"I thing that someone's going to really get hurt and cars are going to get really tore up," said Camesha. "The city needs to do something about this situation. It's ridiculous."

Camesha says she tried everything to avoid hitting the gushing water main break on her street. Her car hit the hole and caused $3.000 worth of damage.

"The front end got tore completely off of it. It just tore up the whole front end from running into the hole. The city didn't do anything," added Camesha. "I tried to contact the city about the situation. They didn't give me any response."

The response she'd like now is for the city to repair the broken water line and the street, but so far no response.

Residents are also complaining of water pressure loss in the area, as most of what should be coming out of their taps, just goes down the drain.

"I think the city needs to do something on the situation, because it's ridiculous," said Camesha. "You shouldn't have to come here and see a big pothole in the street with water shooting out of it. It's not like that in Ridgeland and Pearl, so it shouldn't be in Jackson."

