Clinton Attaché earns grand champion title in Alabama competition

Clinton High School’s show choir captured the grand championship over the weekend at the South Central Classic show choir competition in Homewood, Alabama. In their first competition of the year, Attaché won top awards for best vocals, best choreography, and best overall effect.

The other top show choirs placing in the competition were Brandon High School, Brio, first runner-up; Jackson Preparatory School, Reveillon, second runner-up; and Auburn High School (Alabama), Varsity Singers; third runner-up.

Attaché has amassed one of the most impressive competition records of any other show choir in America. Since 1992, Attaché has won 75 Grand Champion titles and earned the number No. 1 spot in the 2017 and 2016 National Show Choir Rankings.

Clinton Attaché is composed of 46 singer/dancers, 15 pit members, and 14 crew members. The award-winning show choir is led by directors David and Mary Fehr, pit director Robert Allen, and crew director Deborah Morgan. Choreographers include April James, Stephen Todd, Dexter Bishop, Kellis McSparrin Oldenburg, and Harley McAlexander.

Attaché will compete at the Petal Show Choir Invitational at Petal High School February 24. The Clinton group travels to Los Alamitos, California to compete at the Xtravaganza show choir competition on March 17.

