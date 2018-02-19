Ole Miss standouts Ryan Rolison and Kaitlin Lee named SEC Pitchers of the Week

This past week saw two dominating performances by Ole Miss pitchers. Today Ryan Rolison and Kaitlin Lee were honored by the Southeastern Conference.

Rolison was named the SEC Baseball Pitcher of the Week. He struck out 12 Winthrop batters in 5 shutout innings on Friday. Lee was named the SEC Softball Pitcher of the Week. She earned MVP honors at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. Lee tossed a complete game shutout in a win over #3 Oregon.

It's the second time in history that Ole Miss has won SEC Pitcher of the Week on the same day in baseball and softball.

Monday fun fact: @Kaitlin00 & @RyanRolison24 are just the second duo in @OleMissBSB / @OleMissSoftball history to earn @SEC Pitcher of the Week honors on the same day.



The only other duo? @lancelynn31 & Mary Jane Callahan back in 2007! pic.twitter.com/67dp3bO9hs — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) February 19, 2018

Ole Miss baseball (3-0) remains #9 in the D1Baseball Top 25. Ole Miss softball (6-2) is #15 in the last USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll. We'll see Tuesday if Mike Smith's Rebels move up.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.