Ole Miss standouts Ryan Rolison and Kaitlin Lee named SEC Pitchers of the Week

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
This past week saw two dominating performances by Ole Miss pitchers. Today Ryan Rolison and Kaitlin Lee were honored by the Southeastern Conference.

Rolison was named the SEC Baseball Pitcher of the Week. He struck out 12 Winthrop batters in 5 shutout innings on Friday. Lee was named the SEC Softball Pitcher of the Week. She earned MVP honors at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. Lee tossed a complete game shutout in a win over #3 Oregon.

It's the second time in history that Ole Miss has won SEC Pitcher of the Week on the same day in baseball and softball.

Ole Miss baseball (3-0) remains #9 in the D1Baseball Top 25. Ole Miss softball (6-2) is #15 in the last USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll. We'll see Tuesday if Mike Smith's Rebels move up.

