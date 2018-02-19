2 Mississippi students arrested after social media threats

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (AP) - Two north Mississippi high school students have been arrested on charges that they threatened violence on social media.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco tells local media the juveniles were arrested Saturday after school and law enforcement officials became aware Friday of material posted on Snapchat.

The 16-year-old boys could face disciplinary and legal consequences regarding threats made against students at Olive Branch's Center Hill High School.

DeSoto school officials describe the incident as cyberstalking.

Parents says one image singled out alleged bullies, while a second image showed a rifle and discussed racial violence by white people against black people.

The arrests came days after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, killed 17 people.

Center Hill Principal Doug Payne urges parents and students to notify officials of threats.

