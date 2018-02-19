Florence wins 2018 MHSAA 4A Girls Soccer State Championship - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Florence wins 2018 MHSAA 4A Girls Soccer State Championship

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Florence rallied from 2 goals down Saturday to dethrone a two-time defending state champ. The Lady Eagles beat West Lauderdale 3-2 in overtime to win the MHSAA 4A Girls Soccer State Championship.

Caseigh Hickman's free kick made it 2-1, Madison Carroll equalized to force OT.

Florence wins the gold ball for the first time since 2013. It's their 4th championship in program history.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly