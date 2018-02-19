Florence wins 2018 MHSAA 4A Girls Soccer State Championship

Florence rallied from 2 goals down Saturday to dethrone a two-time defending state champ. The Lady Eagles beat West Lauderdale 3-2 in overtime to win the MHSAA 4A Girls Soccer State Championship.

Caseigh Hickman's free kick made it 2-1, Madison Carroll equalized to force OT.

Florence wins the gold ball for the first time since 2013. It's their 4th championship in program history.

