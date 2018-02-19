Germantown wins MHSAA 5A Girls Soccer State Championship

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Germantown made history on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Mavericks beat Long Beach 2-1 in double overtime to win the MHSAA 5A Girls Soccer Championship. It's the first title in program history.
Sam Pennock delivered a golden goal for the gold ball. Her shot from 35 yards out found the net in the 2nd OT.
Congrats to the 2018 5A Girls Soccer State Champs!!! Your Lady @GHSMavericks We are so proud of you!!! @mcsinfo pic.twitter.com/m4RRRVi3Da— Germantown High, MS (@GermantownHS) February 18, 2018
