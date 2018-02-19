Germantown wins MHSAA 5A Girls Soccer State Championship - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Germantown wins MHSAA 5A Girls Soccer State Championship

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Germantown made history on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Mavericks beat Long Beach 2-1 in double overtime to win the MHSAA 5A Girls Soccer Championship. It's the first title in program history.

Sam Pennock delivered a golden goal for the gold ball. Her shot from 35 yards out found the net in the 2nd OT.

