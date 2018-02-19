Brandon beats Northwest Rankin to win MHSAA 6A Girls Soccer Stat - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Brandon beats Northwest Rankin to win MHSAA 6A Girls Soccer State Championship

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
A Rankin County clash decided the MHSAA 6A Girls Soccer State Championship. Jocelyn Jones' goal in the 23rd minute would be enough for Brandon. The Lady Bulldogs defense shined as they beat defending champ Northwest Rankin 1-0.

It's Brandon's second state title in program history, and the first since 2012.

https://twitter.com/BrandonBulldogs/status/965606010562994176
