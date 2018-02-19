Brandon beats Northwest Rankin to win MHSAA 6A Girls Soccer State Championship

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A Rankin County clash decided the MHSAA 6A Girls Soccer State Championship. Jocelyn Jones' goal in the 23rd minute would be enough for Brandon. The Lady Bulldogs defense shined as they beat defending champ Northwest Rankin 1-0.
It's Brandon's second state title in program history, and the first since 2012.
February 19, 2018
