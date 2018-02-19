Sen. Roger says restricting sale of semi-automatic "assault rifles" won't stop mass killings

U-S Senator Roger Wicker from Mississippi doubts making semi-automatic weapons like the AR-15, harder to get, will stop mass shootings. That was the assault-type weapon used in last week's high school shooting.

"And it just, to me, hasn't been shown that infringing on the 2nd amendment rights of people who own semi-automatic weapons is gonna help at all," said Senator Wicker. "So I think we oughta do something will help and to me, looking at the profile of these disturbed people who are more likely to do this sort of things is much more likely to prevent these sort of tragedies."

We caught up with Senator Wicker at Jackson State University where he hosted a technology roundtable discussion on workforce development and training issues in the telecommunications and tech industries.

