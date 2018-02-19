Puckett beats Loyd Star to advance to 2A Girls 2nd Round

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Puckett continues their pursuit towards a 2nd straight trip to the Big House. The Lady Wolves beat Loyd Star 69-37 on Monday night in the 1st Round of the MHSAA 2A Girls State Tournament.
Holly Moncrief's crew improved to 26-2 on the season. They will host Taylorsville on Friday in the 2nd Round.
