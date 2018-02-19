Murrah beats South Panola to advance to the 6A Girls 2nd Round - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Murrah beats South Panola to advance to the 6A Girls 2nd Round

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Murrah girls basketball is a step closer to their goal of winning a state championship. The Lady Mustangs beat South Panola 75-51 in the 1st Round of the MHSAA 6A State Tournament.

Tangela Banks' crew move to 26-2 on the season. They will travel to Greenville Friday for the 2nd Round.

https://twitter.com/BrandonBulldogs/status/965606010562994176 Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly