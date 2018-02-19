Jackson State baseball enters season with veteran bats, fresh faces on mound

Jackson State is less than 24 hours away from their season opener. The Tigers travel to New Orleans on Tuesday before Wednesday's anticipated home opener against #21 Mississippi State.

Several bats are back for the reigning SWAC East champs, including Lamar Briggs and Jesus Santana. Head coach Omar Johnson says the key will be fresh faces on the mound.

"Well that's where we took our biggest hit: The 3 weekend guys last year. They were responsible for 25 wins last year, so we are kinda missing a big bulk of that. But that's the same thing we've done the last two seasons, replace our weekend starters. Next guy has got to step up and perform, but this year is a little different because a lot of guys we had in the program are freshmen."

Lamar was selected to the Preseason All-SWAC 1st Team after hitting .356 in 2017. The key in 2018? "Just stay consistent. I had a good year in the regular season, got to the tournament and fell off a little bit. Mostly just staying consistent and keep working on the same things that I've always been working on. Seeing a lot of good things from our new guys definitely and our returners that we have."

Jackson State faces New Orleans Tuesday at 6:30pm. The Tigers will welcome MSU to Bob Braddy Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:00pm