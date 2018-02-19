Mississippi College wins 21-1, Choctaws off to best start since 2010

Press Release from Mississippi College Athletics

The Mississippi College baseball team completed a sweep over McKendree (Ill.) University with a 21-1 victory to improve to 7-1 on the season. McKendree falls to 0-3 on the campaign.

Billy Cameron posted the first homerun of the season and his MC career with a shot over the right center wall. The two-run homer, which plated Blaine Crim, extend the Choctaws lead to 7-0.

Six Choctaws recorded multiple hit efforts led by Grant Barber and Cameron’s four-hit efforts. Hunter Wilson, Crim and Luke Yancey each added three hits while Kyle Smith supplied a pair of hits.

Crim led the team with four RBI. Barber, Wilson and Cameron each drove in three while Yancey posted a pair of RBI.

Zack Ingram (1-0) tallied the win on the mound with seven strikeouts and four hits allowed. The 21 runs and 21 hits mark season-highs for Mississippi College. The run total is the most since the Choctaws posted 21 against LeMoyne-Owen on Feb. 10, 2015.