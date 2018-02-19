'Unfortunately I made some poor decisions': Cannizaro steps down as MSU baseball coach

Mississippi State officially announced the resignation of Andy Cannizaro as the Bulldog's head baseball coach Tuesday morning.

The Bulldogs released a statement saying Cannizaro has resigned effective immediately.

Cannizaro released a statement saying:

I had a wonderful opportunity at Mississippi State, but unfortunately I made some poor decisions. I hope Mississippi State University and all of the fans and people affected will one day forgive me.

Athletic Director John Cohen has named MSU pitching coach Gary Henderson as interim head coach. Before coming to Starkville, Henderson was Kentucky’s head coach from 2009-2016, winning SEC Coach of the Year in 2012.

“While the circumstances are difficult, we are fortunate to have a coach of Gary Henderson’s caliber to assume leadership of the program on an interim basis during our transition,” Cohen added.

Henderson won 258 games in 8 seasons in Lexington, leading the Wildcats to NCAA Regionals in 2012 and 2014.

“Although I have taken this position under some unfortunate circumstances, I have been with this team for two years. We have great student-athletes and a tremendous staff who proudly represent our tradition-rich program," said Henderson. "We will move forward, focusing on the things we can control and give Mississippi State fans a team they can be proud of.”

Bulldogs are set to come to Jackson on Wednesday to face JSU.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

