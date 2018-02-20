Threats on social media warn of shooting at Olde Towne Middle School Tuesday

Ridgeland Police and other agencies are investigating a threat of violence at Olde Towne Middle School Tuesday.

Copies of the social media post were sent to our Facebook Page Monday night. It warns students to stay home Tuesday. Police say they have been investigating the threat all weekend and don't believe the threat is credible.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal released the following statement:

"We are aware of it. Our investigations division and patrol division worked with the school resource officers along with other agencies over the weekend on this. Interviews have been conducted and while we don't feel it to be a credible threat it is still an active investigation."

