Boil water notice issued for Utica

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
UTICA, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The town of Utica has issued a Boil-Water Alert for customers who get their drinking water from the town's water supply, which is located in Hinds County.

A system-wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks is the reason for the alert.

The alert affects 1250 customers.

