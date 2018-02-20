Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-55 S in McComb

An 18-wheeler overturned on I-55 early this morning and shut down all southbound lanes at McComb.

Traffic Alert - 18 wheeler Crash: I-55 past MS 24 W EX 15B in #PikeCounty - All Southbound Lanes BLOCKED. Law enforcement on scene directing traffic. — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) February 20, 2018

According to MDOT all southbound lanes are blocked at Highway 24.

Police are on the scene directing traffic.

