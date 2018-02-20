Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-55 S in McComb - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-55 S in McComb

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
MCCOMB, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

An 18-wheeler overturned on I-55 early this morning and shut down all southbound lanes at McComb.

According to MDOT all southbound lanes are blocked at Highway 24.

Police are on the scene directing traffic.

