Social media threats against Olde Towne Middle School found not credible

After a threat of violence to a Ridgeland middle school, investigators say the threats were found not credible.

According to Madison County School's communications coordinator, classes will resume today as usual.

The district is reassuring students that the school is safe and secure this morning after Ridgeland police thoroughly investigated these threats.

Students reported seeing these social media threats over the weekend and Ridgeland police were contacted.

Madison County says that threats of any kind are not tolerated and the students involved in this incident are subject to the fullest extent of the student discipline policy.

The school stated, "At Madison County Schools out first concern is the safety of our students. We take all threats, social media or otherwise, very seriously. We appreciate the rapid response of law enforcement in investigating this threat and working to keep our students safe. We are proud of our students who spoke up when seeing threats on social media, and rapidly reported those threats to adults."

