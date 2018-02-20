Man critical after hit by train in Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man critical after hit by train in Jackson

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Google maps Source: Google maps
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a train in Jackson.

Jackson police are investigating at Louisiana Street near Bullard Street.

A male victim was transported and is listed in critical condition.

We have a crew headed to the scene

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly