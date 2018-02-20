Storage shed at Jackson cemetery catches fire - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Storage shed at Jackson cemetery catches fire

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A storage shed at a Jackson cemetery caught fire Tuesday morning.

The Jackson Fire Department was called to Cedarlawn Cemetery on West Capitol Street.

Investigators are still working to determine what lead to the fire.

We will keep you up to date on this developing story.

