Hinds DA's appeal denied: traffic light murder suspect remains free

A judge has denied Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith's appeal in the case of a murder suspect accused of shooting a woman at a traffic light on Fortification Street in Jackson.

In October, the suspect, Nicholas Coats, was denied bail and bound over to a grand jury. He was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and murder. Judge William Skinner said Coats had to be released by January 2 if not indicted by that date.

According to court documents, the DA had four and a half months to present the case to the grand jury. By January 2, Coats had not been indicted, therefore he was released from custody a few days later.

The DA then filed two motions requesting the court to return Coats to custody without bond, stating he didn't get the case file until January 22 because the detective on the case had not completed his investigation. DA Smith asked Judge Tommy Green to hold a pre-trial detention hearing, which she subsequently denied.

According to court documents, Judge Green reconvened the grand jury, giving the state the opportunity to present Coats' case for indictment. The Supreme Court denied the hearing on improper release.

In August 2017, police arrested and charged 21-year-old Nicholas Coats in the killing of 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten.

Kirschten was shot and killed during an alleged attempted robbery on Fortification Street.

