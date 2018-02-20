Jackson State announces parking/ticket info for Wednesday's baseball game vs. Mississippi State

Press Release from Jackson State Athletics

The Jackson State baseball team will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the first time ever on the JSU campus on February 21. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. at Braddy Field. Admission is $10 and parking is $5. ?Lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed at Braddy Field.?

Opponent: JSU Baseball vs. Mississippi State

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018

Location: Robert “Bob” Braddy Field (JSU Campus)

First Pitch: 6:00 p.m. (CT)

Ticket Price: $10.00 (Braddy Fields opens at 2:00 p.m.)

Parking Price: $5.00 (Parking lots open at 2:00 p.m.)

JSU Public Parking Lots: JSU Soccer Parking Lot on Poindexter Street, Walter Payton Recreation Center Parking Lot on Walter Payton Drive and the Masonic Temple Parking Lot on Short Street.

Entrances: 1. University Drive Entrance (main baseball entrance), 2. Back Entrance (coming off of Lynch Street).

Prohibited Items: No outside coolers. No outside food or beverages (including alcohol).

Clear Bag Policy: Jackson State University® has implemented a clear bag policy that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into sporting venues to provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite fan entry into athletic facilities. Please see the below types of bags approved for JSU athletic events.?