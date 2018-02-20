St. Jude Dream Home floor signing held in Brandon

It was a very special day at the St. Jude Dream Home in Brandon. It was a day to think of all the children at St. Jude undergoing life-saving treatment; and also a day to bless the dream home with special messages written on the floor.

Brick by brick, the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home is now in transition from an architectural rendering to a beautiful home that someone will win the keys to.

19-year-old Conner McDavid was a St. Jude patient. He was diagnosed in 2013 with ocular melanoma.

"There is 68 cases documented worldwide under the age of 35," said Mary Beth McDavid, Conner's mother. "Unfortunately, we are one of them, but with the help of modern technology and science we can't say we are cancer-free, but we are dormant for the moment."

And for this blessing, the Terry family came to write personal messages of hope for the future owners.

"I can't begin to explain what they have done for us for Conner," said McDavid. "For millions of other children, it is just unbelievable."

The home is valued at $475,000. It spans 2800 square feet with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

"The house is amazing absolutely beautiful as always," said McDavid. "But honestly if you support St. Jude the hospital, it supports patients like us to find a cure.

All proceeds from the $100 ticket sales will go to St. Jude Children's Research hospital where children at treated for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The home is located on Crossview Place in Brandon.

