JPD investigating after bullets hit daycare in shooting

Jackson police are investigating a west Jackson shooting that rattled kids at a nearby daycare.

Just after 1 p.m. officers responded to shots fired at the Fast Fill gas station on Hanging Moss road near Nakoma Drive.

Police say shots were fired during an altercation in the parking lot between two men. Witnesses say they heard at least three shots.

One of the bullets struck the back of the Lil' Angels Daycare across the street. No injuries were reported at either location.

A vehicle not believed to be involved was damaged as those involved left the scene. Police are checking surveillance video to identify suspects in the case.

