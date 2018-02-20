3 On Your Side Investigates: Overdosed and Underreported?

Nearly 64,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most of those came from opioid abuse.

Even though Mississippi ranks 40th in drug overdose death rates nationwide, the state's drug czar said they really don't know how bad this epidemic could be because some aren't reporting these deaths.

"I had already been hearing the horror stories coming out of Ohio and West Virginia," said Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy.

Dowdy said he saw the writing on the wall months ago; a formula for abuse that would mean an increase of drug overdose deaths in Mississippi.

"You get overprescribing, then you get an influx of heroin," added Dowdy. "Now we're getting influxes of fentanyl and people are dying left and right."

As MBN started getting numbers for 2016, Dowdy noticed a problem. The Magnolia State had 99 drug overdose deaths, provided from coroners across the state.

However, information from the department showed only 26 of the state's 82 counties, one third sent him overdose information.

"I knew that there was no way that could be accurate," added Dowdy.

The MBN director pulled death certificates and found 211 died from drug overdoses, twice the number reported to him by coroners in Mississippi.

"I still don't think that number's accurate because we had 220 submissions for toxicology to the state crime lab," said Dowdy.

Failing to report those deaths is against the law in Mississippi, specifically 41-29-159, which says coroners must notify MBN within 24 hours of an overdose.

"You have coroners that have been ignoring that law since that law got put on the books eleven years ago," said Dowdy.

Two coroners accused of not reporting numbers in central Mississippi completely disagree with Dowdy's statement.

"I think if he was bothered by this, he would be picking up the phone and talking to us about it instead of in an interview, pointing fingers, like we’re a problem," said Scott County Coroner Joe Bradford. "By him saying that coroners are trying to cover up or whatever, he's saying that law enforcement here is doing the same thing. Here in Scott County, that's something we don't do."

Bradford said he reported one drug overdose in the last three or four years because that's all they've had.

When 3 On Your Side reached out to him, Bradford called his local MBN agents to see if he had done anything wrong.

"They told me that there wasn't a problem with Scott County. They couldn't believe what they were hearing. They wanted to know who said that," added Bradford.

When asked if those agents might be surprised that those allegations came from Dowdy, Bradford smiled.

“That’s right. I do," Bradford added.

Terry Tutor, who has served as Simpson County's coroner for the last twelve years, agrees with Bradford.

He told 3 On Your Side they haven't had an overdose there in six years.

Tutor believes Dowdy found more death certificates than reported overdoses because of doctors who didn't follow protocol.

"Your doctors still sign overdose death certificates. Emergency rooms. They come in. They OD," said Tutor. "They're supposed to call the coroner. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don't. How many of those death certificates came from actual coroners?" said Tutor.

Dowdy disputes that, arguing that the state kicks back death certificates that aren't signed by coroners. He believes there are other reasons for this underreporting in play, too.

"You've got rural counties, you've got a prominent family in that particular county. Their son dies of a drug overdose, let's say heroin," said Dowdy. "The family doesn't want the family image tarnished because their child died from a heroin overdose, so the person who can control all of that is the coroner, who's an elected official, who obviously has to run for re-election every four years."

To Tutor, that adds up to one conclusion.

"We're not doing our job," Tutor said sarcastically. "I don't know how long he's lived in Mississippi or how long he's lived in rural areas, but in my community, we don't keep anything secret. [His allegations are] very offensive and I don't really appreciate it at all."

Tutor thinks there's another reason behind the push for more accurate numbers, which in Dowdy's view would be higher numbers: money.

"He's gotta have the numbers in order to keep his men that he's gotta have," said Tutor. "They're not gonna allocate him 100 men if he doesn't have the need for it, so he's got to have the figures to produce it."

The state's drug czar says those numbers will help them zero in on counties where doctors may be prescribing and identify them, especially since Mississippi physicians aren't required to join the state's prescription-monitoring program, intended to catch doctor shoppers who go from office to office.

He also agreed that the opioid fight, for them, is somewhat financially driven.

"When I was talking to a grant writer who does this for other states, and he says 'you only had 99 drug overdose deaths during that particular year. Don't waste your time. Don't waste your paper. They'll laugh you out of Washington because that's not a problem,'" said Dowdy.

Who makes sure coroners follow the law? The state medical examiner has the power to remove a coroner, but current laws on the books have no teeth in terms of fines or penalties.

Dowdy said legislators are thinking about beefing up those rules.

"I've heard about the fines they can levy on us and stuff like that. If we're gonna be held accountable by fines then MBN oughta be held accountable for their mistakes, going into the wrong house, arresting the wrong person," added Tutor.

Whatever Dowdy's tactics may be to encourage more coroners to report, it seems to be working. Mississippi had 49 county coroners report overdoses last year, 23 more counties than the year before.

However, MBN makes no distinction between those counties that failed to report and those counties that simply had no overdoses to report.

