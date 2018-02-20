Mississippi Senate roll call vote on transportation bill

The Mississippi Senate voted 36-14 Tuesday to pass Senate Bill 3046 , which would divert some future state revenue and borrow money to spend on roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects. A yes vote was for the bill, while a no vote was against it. The bill goes to the House for more work.



Democrats voting yes (8)

Barnett, Heidelberg; Butler, Port Gibson; Dearing, Natchez; Horhn, Jackson; S. Jackson, Preston; W. Simmons, Cleveland; Wilemon, Belmont; Witherspoon, McComb.



Republicans voting yes (28)

Blackwell, Southaven; Browning, Pontotoc; Burton, Newton; Carmichael, Meridian; Carter, Gulfport; Caughman, Mendenhall; Chassaniol, Winona; Clarke, Hollandale; DeBar, Leakesville; Doty, Brookhaven;

Fillingane, Sumrall; Harkins, Brandon; Hill, Picayune; Hopson, Vicksburg; Hudson, Hattiesburg; G. Jackson, French Camp; Massey, Nesbit; McMahan, Guntown; Michel, Jackson; Moran, Kiln;

Parker, Olive Branch; Parks, Corinth; Polk, Hattiesburg; Seymour, Vancleave; Tollison, Oxford; Whaley, Potts Camp; Wiggins, Pascagoula; Younger, Columbus.



Democrats voting no (11)

Blackmon, Canton; Blount, Jackson; Bryan, Amory; Dawkins, Pass Christian; Frazier, Jackson; R. Jackson, Marks; Jolly, Houston; Jordan, Greenwood; Norwood, Jackson; D. Simmons, Greenville; Turner-Ford, West Point;.



Republicans voting no (3)

Gollott, Biloxi; McDaniel, Ellisville; Watson, Hurley.



Republicans not voting (2)

Branning, Philadelphia; Kirby, Pearl.

