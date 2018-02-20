Jackson woman pleads guilty in murder for hire plot

32-year-old Velma White of Jackson pleaded guilty to four counts of using a communications facility, a cellphone to carry out a murder for hire plot.

On August 23, 2017, White texted an undercover officer whom she believed to be a “hit-man.”

During a phone call, White explained that she wanted her half-brother killed in order to collect the proceeds of a $50,000 life insurance policy for which she was the sole beneficiary.

She agreed to pay him approximately $10,000 once she collected the money.

Over the next few days, White and the officer discussed and planned the murder, giving her multiple opportunities to back out. However, White only affirmed her commitment to the scheme. White also expressed her willingness to assist in other murder for hire plots in exchange for money.

“The swift actions and cooperation among our local and federal law enforcement agencies literally saved a person’s life and protected the public from a criminal who chose personal greed over human life. We will continue to be vigilant, expeditious and collaborative in investigating and prosecuting those who commit federal crimes,” U.S. Attorney Hurst said.

White will be sentenced on May 21 at 9:00 a.m.

