Silver Alert cancelled after 73-year-old Louisville man found safe

Roy Gladney went missing from his home Tuesday morning. Source: MBI

73-year-old Roy Gladney of Louisville has been found safe.

A Silver Alert was was issued for Gladney Tuesday. He was last seen driving a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with Mississippi license plate WNF 669 at 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Gladney Street.

According to family members, he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.