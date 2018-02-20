Silver Alert cancelled after 73-year-old Louisville man found sa - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Silver Alert cancelled after 73-year-old Louisville man found safe

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
Roy Gladney went missing from his home Tuesday morning. Source: MBI Roy Gladney went missing from his home Tuesday morning. Source: MBI
LOUISVILLE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

73-year-old Roy Gladney of Louisville has been found safe.

A Silver Alert was was issued for Gladney Tuesday. He was last seen driving a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with Mississippi license plate WNF 669 at 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Gladney Street.

According to family members, he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

