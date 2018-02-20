Silver alert issued for 73-year-old Louisville man

Roy Gladney went missing from his home Tuesday morning. Source: MBI

A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Roy Gladney of Louisville.

He is a six-foot black male weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with Mississippi license plate WNF 669 at 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Gladney Street.

According to family members, he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts contact the Louisville Police Department at 662-773-3511.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.