Mississippi State signees react to Cannizaro news

Andy Cannizaro's departure at Mississippi State has been the talk of the Magnolia State and college baseball. A couple Bulldog signees were just as surprised as MSU fans were at the news.

Madison Central teammates Regi Grace and Hunter Blalock signed with MSU in November 2017. Both are gearing up for their senior seasons with the Jaguars. Grace learned of the change this morning. "My phone blew up quite a bit this morning. When I woke up it was a bunch of texts, snapchats, wondering what happened. It's an unexpected change, but I trust Mississippi State that they're going to do what they see fit to get ready for the season."

Hunter described the last 24 hours as "a lot of guys texting back and forth, just figuring out what was going on."

Both are impressed with interim head coach Gary Henderson. "He was actually the main one that went out and recruited me," Grace said. "Then I met Jake Mangum, we sat down and talked up there on my visit. He's a really good guy. He's a great coach, a lot of baseball experience being over there at Kentucky. I trust that he's going to know what to do when he takes over."

Blalock added "he's a great guy, he's got a lot of experience, especially in the SEC. And I think he'll do well this year."